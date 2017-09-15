Soccer

Newcastle Hero Faustino Asprilla Relives Iconic Hat-trick Against Barcelona on 20-Year Anniversary

an hour ago

To many Newcastle United fans, the Champions League is simply a fantasy world of footballing riches, currently as distant from the Toon as any love for bitter rivals Sunderland. Yet, try telling that to ex-Magpies legend Faustino Asprilla.

The former Colombia striker enjoyed an explosive two-year spell at St.James' Park, after joining the club from Parma for £6.7m in 1996, and led one of Newcastle's most famous nights at home to Barcelona in 1997. 

Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of Newcastle's 3-2 victory over Barcelona, in a match where Asprilla scored an inspired hat-trick. 

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Asprilla recounted his famous night.

"Against Barcelona, I didn't expect to play. When he named me in the team, I was surprised. But it was one of the biggest games in the club's history — the first in the Champions League," he recalled.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Colombian's first goal came from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Barca goalkeeper Ruud Hesp: "A dive? No, I beat him to the ball, I was too quick. I remember Pierluigi Collina [the referee] made me move the ball before I took the penalty, but I was never going to miss."

"The second and third [goals] were very similar. Both times Keith Gillespie beat Sergi, one of the best full-backs in the world. But he was too fast, at top speed he was unstoppable. Two crosses, two goals, both headers."

"Barcelona got two goals late on but nothing was going to spoil it... Tino three Barcelona two! It was amazing, one of the best nights of my career."

Asprilla's hat-trick was his finest moment in the black and white of Newcastle and is unlikely to ever be forgotten by the St.James' Park faithful. 

'My father was there and the fans were saying to him, "Thank you, thank you. You have brought us a present from God to Newcastle".'

A mercurial talent, Asprilla only spent one more year at Newcastle, before being sold back to Parma for £6m in 1998.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters