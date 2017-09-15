Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Agrees New 2-Year Deal With Massive €1bn Release Clause

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has apparently agreed to a two-year extension to his current contract, which will include a massive £900m (€1bn) release clause, according to reports in France.

Speculation had surrounded the France international during the summer transfer window after he struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane with Arsenal being one of the favourites to sign the prolific striker.

Benzema had also been offered a €50m-a-year deal to move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, but with no negotiations continuing further then that French publication Le Journal du Dimanche report that he is now committing his future to the La Liga giants.

However some fans might be displeased with the news after they booed the striker following Real's draw against Valencia.

Zidane said after the match: "The fans here do what they wish. The important thing for us is that Karim gets chances. He did not score them today, but that's not important. This is football. Sometimes the ball does not go in. But we do not have to give an opinion on what the fans think."

Despite the lack of game time Benzema was still able to rack up 19 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances, in all competitions, last season and has proven on multiple occasions his lethal ability in front of goal.

The striker's current contract will expire in 2019 and he is expected to sign this two year extension at the end of the month.

After Neymar's €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid will ensure Benzema remains with the Spanish club until 2021 after well exceeding the former Barcelona's man's release clause.