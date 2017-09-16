Atletico Madrid 1-0 Málaga: Los Colchoneros Mark First Game at Wanda Metropolitano With Victory

Atletico Madrid celebrated the unveiling of their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium with victory over Malaga on Saturday night.





There was a ceremonious atmosphere at the club's cavernous new home, but Malaga, stubborn and resolute, were determined to spoil the party.





But Antoine Griezmann's second-half goal was enough to give Atletico the win, and mark a historical day with a much-needed three points.

After an elaborate ceremony to inaugurate the impressive arena, Atletico began in the ascendancy, although Malaga, without a point prior to kick-off, defended commendably.

There were a lack of chances, but certainly not a lack of atmosphere, the raucous home supporters determined to celebrate a historic occasion.

It wasn't until after the half-hour mark that the first clear chance of the game came, and it came for Malaga. Borja Baston, played in after a quick, decisive counter attack, forced a Jan Oblak save from close range.

The first-half was one that would have undoubtedly pleased the visitors, who expertly restricted an Atletico side that appeared to be severely lacking a creative edge.

There was an immediate increase in urgency after the break, and Koke very nearly poked a more purposeful Atletico ahead having reached a lose ball in the box.

Malaga, though, remained dogged and resilient, compact and organised, and were proving frustrating opposition.

But with an hour played, the breakthrough was made, and the long-awaited opening goal at the Wanda Metropolitano was scored. Griezmann, back from suspension, met an Angel Correa cross, accurately guiding his finish into the bottom corner.

The goal put Atletico in control, while Malaga appeared significantly dented by the setback, unable to adapt their approach to take the game to the hosts in response.

Only a blocked header from a corner threatened Diego Simeone's side as the game reached its latter stages, with Los Colchoneros content to maintain their one goal advantage and see out the remaining minutes.

Oblak was called into action in the last minute to tip over a goal-bound shot, but Griezmann's goal proved enough to give Atletico the ideal start to life at their pristine new home.