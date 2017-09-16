Borussia Dortmund vs FC Köln Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More
With Borussia Dortmund and FC Köln returning to Germany after suffering 3-1 defeats in London during their respective European campaigns, die Schwarzgelben and die Geißböcke will resume Bundesliga duties on Sunday where the two sides will meet at Dortmund's Westfallenstadion.
Peter Bosz saw a stuttering performance from his side last week, failing to win their first game of the new season at SC Freiburg's Schwarzwald-Stadion. In comparison, Peter Stöger is yet to see his side register a point this season, suffering defeats to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hamburg, and Augsburg in the Bundesliga.
Here's everything you need to know about the game on Sunday.
Classic Encounter
Key Battle
Team News
Marc Bartra (adductor) is out of Sunday's clash with Köln, while Raphaël Guerreiro (ankle), Marcel Schmelzer (ankle), Erik Durm (hip), André Schürrle (muscle) and the aforementioned Reus (cruciate ligament) remain on the sidelines. Mario Götze is also a doubt, Bosz confirming that he wouldn't know of the 25-year-old's availability until late on Friday.
For FC Köln, left-back Jonas Hector (ligament tear) will join Latvian striker Artjoms Rudnevs (ill) on the injury list after sustaining a knock in their Europa League clash with Arsenal in mid-week.
Potential Borussia Dortmund Lineup: Bürki, Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Toljan, Sahin, Dahoud, Castro, Pulisic, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang.
Potential FC Köln Lineup: T. Horn, Olkowski, Meré, Sørensen, J. Horn, Lehmann, Höger, Jojic, Risse, Bittencourt, Córdoba.
Prediction