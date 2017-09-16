Isco Says Signing for Barcelona Was Never a Possibility After Extending Real Madrid Deal

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has told reporters that there was never any chance of him moving to Barcelona.

The Spaniard, who signed a new five-year-deal with Los Blancos on Thursday, extending his stay to 2022, had been linked with a move to his club's perennial rivals after it was reported that he was frustrated with his lack of playing time.

But following a strong finish to last season and an equally impressive start to this one, thanks to Gareth Bale's absence through injury, Isco has emerged as one of Zinedine Zidane's favourites.

After committing his future to Madrid, the player was questioned about Barca's interest.

"There were talks and offers but I never listened to any of them," he said in response, via Diario AS.

"My objective is to triumph in the team that counted on me more when I left Malaga. I want to continue solidifying my place in the starting line-up here.

"Sign with Barcelona? Never.

"As I said from the first moment, my idea was to succeed at Real Madrid. It's true that there were some bad moments here but that has made me enjoy the good ones even more. I have won three Champions Leagues and I still have the hunger to help this team continue winning."

Madrid, though, have only managed one win from their first three matches in La Liga this season. And although they have not lost either, they have left themselves with a lot of ground to make up to catch the Catalan side.