Paul Merson Takes Latest Swipe at Arsene Wenger With Ridiculous Chelsea & Arsenal Combined XI

Paul Merson has made a name for himself as a pundit that really shouldn't be a pundit. The former Arsenal midfielder often makes football fans cringe with his ridiculous statements and nonsensical name-pronunciations.

Merson has been a vocal critic of Arsene Wenger for some time and the Sky Sports pundit has now used his weekly assignment of choosing a combined XI of the two teams taking part in the game of the weekend...to criticise Wenger's side again.

Merson picked just Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a combined Arsenal and Chelsea XI, with the Chilean has teamed up with 10 Blues players in what looks to be Merson's latest dig at Wenger.

The most questionable choice of the former Aston Villa player is without doubt picking Antonio Rüdiger over Laurent Koscielny. The Germany international Rudiger has played less than 5 Premier League games and made a number of mistakes on his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Burnley in a 3-2 defeat for the Blues.

Laurent Koscielny on the other hand is seen by many as one of the top centre-backs in the Premier League, the Frenchman has over half a decade of Premier League experience and is clearly the better choice out of the two defenders for the combined XI.

Cesc Fabregas over Mesut Ozil is also an extremely questionable pick but whether Merson generally feels he has picked the strongest possible combined XI or used the task to take another shot at the Arsenal gaffer, Sunday's fixture between the two clubs is certainly a must watch.