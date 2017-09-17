Antoine Griezmann Involved in More Goals Than Any Player in Atletico Team Since Start of Last Season

Antoine Griezmann proved his importance to Atletico Madrid with the winning goal at the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium against Malaga on Saturday, back from a three-game league suspension in which his absence was keenly felt.

And the stats have backed up how integral the Frenchman is to Diego Simeone's side. As revealed by Squawka, Griezmann has been involved in 25 La Liga goals since the start of the last campaign.

Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 25 LaLiga goals since the start of last season; more than any other Atletico player.



17 ⚽️

8 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/tZLLloxlAD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 17, 2017

No Atletico player can compete with his attacking contribution, nor can many others in Spain's top flight.

Griezmann expertly finished his goal against Malaga, meeting an Angel Correa cross to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

And he claimed after the game that he was determined to make an impact having missed three games after his red card on the opening day against Girona.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"I really wanted to get back to running and working hard for the team, I am very happy to be able to do this again," he said, quoted by Marca. "And with every match I feel better.





"We have to continue in this way, the team has already won 5-1 against Las Palmas," he said. "We also played a good match last week, we are going to get better and better."

Griezmann's goal will go down in history as the first at the club's impressive new arena, and he later described the stadium as "the best I've played in".

"We really wanted to win, we trained here on Thursday but something was missing, the No. 12 [the fans] was missing," he said. "The truth is, it is the best stadium I've played in, and not just because it's our home."