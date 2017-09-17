Soccer

Statistics Suggest Former Man City Striker May Well Have Been Underrated During Etihad Stint

19 minutes ago

Manchester City fans were fairly divided over the contributions of Edin Dzeko during his time as a player at the Etihad between 2011-15.

The Bosnian undoubtedly enjoyed a lot of success during his stint in Manchester, but wasn't always endeared to as much as the likes of Sergio Aguero or Carlos Tevez.

The now-31-year-old hit 50 goals in 130 Premier League games, which is respectable, but bettered by many down the years.

Dzeko left City for Roma on loan for the 2015/16 season where he managed eight league goals, but he has been on fire since joining the Italians permanently in 2016.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Last season he finished as Serie A's top scorer on 29 goals ahead of the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Dries Mertens and Andrea Belotti, and has kicked off the new season in fine form with three in three - nobody has scored more since the beginning of last season.

Dzeko has always been a natural goalscorer, and made a name for himself over in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, which earned him his move to the Premier League.

It is probably fair to say that Dzeko was underrated during his time at City, especially given the arguably more 'aesthetically-pleasing' styles of Aguero and Tevez, and the fact that he spent a lot of time on the bench in a similar fashion to the way Olivier Giroud does at Arsenal.

