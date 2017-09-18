Does PSG Have Enough Firepower to Get Into Champions League Final?

Reports in France have revealed that Paris Saint Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa was recently blackmailed over a secret recording of him discussing France national team manager Didier Deschamps.

A group of malefactors demanded €100k from the PSG defender in exchange for the safe return of the video (depicting him in a shisha bar with friends, joking about Les Blues' manager). According to Europe1, after receiving the threat, Kurzawa went straight to the police regarding the situation.

As a result, the investigator contacted those demanding the money - acting as an intermediary between the two parties.

With a meeting set in place for the exchange between the police and the criminals for the money, all was in place for the police to intercept those responsible.

However, this was not the plan of those blackmailing the footballer - who were instead on their way to Kurzawa's house in order to rob the PSG player. It wasn't to be. Thanks to police tapping into the perpetrators' phones, they were able to arrest three men en route to the 25-year-old's house.

Two weeks later saw two more men arrested in conjunction with the blackmailing, and all five are currently under investigation regarding the matter - two of whom are being kept in pre-trial detention.

This isn't the first time in the last few years where French footballers have been blackmailed in regards to their social life. Both French internationals Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena have also been involved in similar scandals.