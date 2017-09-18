Philippe Coutinho Reportedly a Doubt for Liverpool's Carabao Cup Clash With Leicester

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly a doubt for the club's Carabao Cup clash with Leicester this week after manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he does not know if the player is 'able to' after being withdrawn from the weekend draw against Burnley with cramp.





Coutinho lasted 78 minutes on Saturday in his continued comeback from a pre-season injury and transfer saga that kept him out of the team at the start of the campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Burnley draw was his first start of 2017/18, but the impact has left Klopp unsure if Coutinho has it in him to start at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night as well.

Liverpool also face Leicester at the King Power, this time in the Premier League, four days later.

"I have no idea at this moment, no idea," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Daily Star when asked about Coutinho' potential involvement on Tuesday.

"I'm not sure if he is able to. I haven't thought about the line-up for Leicester so far."

Having feared the worst in the final weeks of the transfer window, Liverpool fans were relieved to hear Coutinho commit himself to the club for the rest of the season this weekend.

"I was interested by the offer but now my focus is on having a good season with Liverpool and with the national team," he told ESPN Brasil in his first public acknowledgement of the saga.

"It's an honour to receive an offer from this club [Barcelona] but it is also an honour playing for Liverpool, I've always respected the club and the supporters."