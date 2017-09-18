Soccer

PHOTO: Arsenal Rinsed on Twitter After Posting Celebratory GIF for a Save From Petr Cech

19 minutes ago

Petr Cech can legitimately claim to be a Chelsea legend; he claimed five Premier League titles and a Champions League medal over a 10 year stint at the West London club, and is still competing at the tender age of 35.

Coming back to your former club is never easy, but the operators of Arsenal's official Twitter account may have gone a bit too far on Sunday in their attempts to support the imposing Czech, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Chelsea had one of the clearest chances of the game when Cesc Fabregas picked out Pedro with a lofted through-ball, setting up a one-on-one between the former Barca star and Cech.

However, Pedro fluffed his lines as the ball was caught under his feet; a couple of Arsenal defenders were able to crowd him off the ball. Pedro could muster only a tame shot, right at the former Rennes stopper and the move came to nothing.

In an attempt to gee up jaded Gunners' fans during the derby, the club posted a GIF of Petr Cech celebrating his save through their official Twitter account...

The post didn't quite have it's desired effect, and caught the attention of a number Gooners and rival fans, most of whom asked; is the situation so bad at Arsenal that they're willing to celebrate easy saves?...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters