PHOTO: Arsenal Rinsed on Twitter After Posting Celebratory GIF for a Save From Petr Cech

Petr Cech can legitimately claim to be a Chelsea legend; he claimed five Premier League titles and a Champions League medal over a 10 year stint at the West London club, and is still competing at the tender age of 35.

Coming back to your former club is never easy, but the operators of Arsenal's official Twitter account may have gone a bit too far on Sunday in their attempts to support the imposing Czech, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Full-time: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal



The points are shared at the Bridge... #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/RU0Obnall1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2017

Chelsea had one of the clearest chances of the game when Cesc Fabregas picked out Pedro with a lofted through-ball, setting up a one-on-one between the former Barca star and Cech.

However, Pedro fluffed his lines as the ball was caught under his feet; a couple of Arsenal defenders were able to crowd him off the ball. Pedro could muster only a tame shot, right at the former Rennes stopper and the move came to nothing.

In an attempt to gee up jaded Gunners' fans during the derby, the club posted a GIF of Petr Cech celebrating his save through their official Twitter account...

🙌 BIG SAVE PETR! Pedro races clean through but our No 33 stands up well to block the shot away#CFCvAFC 🔵 0-0 🔴 (21) pic.twitter.com/Fg9LA6DnqC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 17, 2017

The post didn't quite have it's desired effect, and caught the attention of a number Gooners and rival fans, most of whom asked; is the situation so bad at Arsenal that they're willing to celebrate easy saves?...