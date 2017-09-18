PSG Reportedly Close to Running Out of Neymar Shirts After Huge Influx of Orders in the Last Month

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly on the verge of running out of Neymar shirts in their club store after a massive influx of orders over the last month.

The Brazilian has been an immediate hit at the Parc des Princes following on from his world record £198m move from Barcelona - having scored five goals and registering five assists in as many games for the Parisians. And now it seems that his popularity has reached new heights after a reported 120,000 orders demanding his shirt within the last thirty days.

According to the Daily Mail, the masses of sales will bring the club an enormous £8m worth of revenue - something unheard of when it comes to club merchandise.

The orders show an outrageous 75% increase from this time last season and Neymar's arrival has much to do with that surge in sales. It is thought that PSG will run out of his shirt soon, despite supposedly being stocked until November.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

With more orders surely on their way, the club will be looking to re-stock as fast as possible - only another two years of shirt sales like this will see the club recoup their initial fee for the 25-year-old. Remarkable.

Though fans of the Ligue 1 outfit are loving Neymar's presence in the French capital, there's one teammate of his that doesn't seem to see eye-to-eye with the Brazilian; that is, at least, on the pitch.

Though Neymar and Cavani have both started off the season in fine form and appear to link up well together, there's no love lost between the two of them when it comes to set-pieces.

Friction between the two seems to be rising after a couple of incidents regarding free-kicks and penalties have seen teammates feel the need to come between the two of them. Let's hope that's sorted pretty quickly.