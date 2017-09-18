Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Accused of Using Racial Slur Against Levante Midfielder

Real Madrid Dani Carvajal could have landed himself in hot water, after being accused of using a racial slur against Levante's Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma.





According to El Mundo Deportivo (in Spanish), Carvajal allegedly made the remarks during the meeting between the two sides at the Bernabeu the weekend before last, when TV equipment picked up the full-back screaming insults at Lerma, which included the term 'monkey'.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The incident is likely to lead to an investigation by La Liga officials, and it is believed that the Real Madrid man's comments were not mentioned in the referee's match report.

If found guilty, Carvajal could be facing a lengthy ban as footballing authorities look to stamp out such behaviour from the sport.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Later on in the same game, Lerma was on the receiving end of a kick from another Madrid full-back, Marcelo, who was subsequently given his marching orders.

Levante managed to hold Los Blancos to a 1-1 draw, and the result meant that Madrid had failed to win one of their opening two home fixtures for the first time since 1995, in what has been a relatively poor start to their title defence.

This is not the first case of the alleged use of racist remarks in the Spanish top flight this season, with investigations into the games between Barcelona and Espanyol as well as Leganes against Getafe also set to begin.