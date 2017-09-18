Soccer

Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Accused of Using Racial Slur Against Levante Midfielder

an hour ago

Real Madrid Dani Carvajal could have landed himself in hot water, after being accused of using a racial slur against Levante's Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma.


According to El Mundo Deportivo (in Spanish), Carvajal allegedly made the remarks during the meeting between the two sides at the Bernabeu the weekend before last, when TV equipment picked up the full-back screaming insults at Lerma, which included the term 'monkey'. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The incident is likely to lead to an investigation by La Liga officials, and it is believed that the Real Madrid man's comments were not mentioned in the referee's match report. 

If found guilty, Carvajal could be facing a lengthy ban as footballing authorities look to stamp out such behaviour from the sport.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Later on in the same game, Lerma was on the receiving end of a kick from another Madrid full-back, Marcelo, who was subsequently given his marching orders.

Levante managed to hold Los Blancos to a 1-1 draw, and the result meant that Madrid had failed to win one of their opening two home fixtures for the first time since 1995, in what has been a relatively poor start to their title defence.

This is not the first case of the alleged use of racist remarks in the Spanish top flight this season, with investigations into the games between Barcelona and Espanyol as well as Leganes against Getafe also set to begin.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters