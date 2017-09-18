Soccer

Robert Snodgrass Admits His West Ham Future Remains Uncertain

35 minutes ago

On loan Aston Villa midfielder Robert Snodgrass has admitted that he doesn't know whether or not he'll have much of a future at his parent club West Ham - but has admitted that he's dedicated to giving everything he can at Villa Park.

After a difficult few months in east London, Snodgrass finds himself back in the Championship, attempting to help pull Aston Villa back up to the English top flight. But when asked about his personal future back in the Premier League, the Scottish international remains coy on the subject:

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“It’s very difficult to say, because you just don’t know in football where you’re going to be or what the next chapter is," Snodgrass told TalkSport.

“But I made the decision for the next chapter now to be at Aston Villa, and my full heart and determination is to try and get the club back where it belongs.”

One thing that the 30-year-old is certain on, however, is the impact that Chelsea legend John Terry is having on the dressing room since his summer arrival:

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“John’s been great,” He said. “It’s sort of different for John, where he’s been at Chelsea for years and it’s a new sort of set up for him.

“He’s come in and had to meet new lads, and slowly but surely implement his character on the changing room. It’s not been shouting to the rooftops… it’s just been quietly going about like the leader he is, trying to change little things here and there. Because it is different when you move clubs.

“He’s had to go in, and I think he’s been asked by the manager to try and get things and standards and lifting everybody. And he’s doing that well, but it takes time sometimes.”

Villa currently find themselves lingering in mid-table, sitting 13th in the Championship.

