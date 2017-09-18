Spurs Striker Claims He Misses 'Best Friend' Kevin Wimmer After Austrian Leaves for Stoke

Tottenham striker Heung-min Son has admitted it was difficult to say goodbye to Kevin Wimmer.

The Austrian defender left Spurs for Stoke after two years in north London. The pair struck a strong friendship during their time together at the club.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Son said: "I’m a bit sad because he was and is still my best friend. Sometimes I miss him already but if he’s your best friend you have to be happy. If he’s happy at Stoke then I am as well."

"I text him maybe every two days and he’s very happy. He’s played two games already and I’m looking forward to seeing him. Everyone’s my best friend here now – but not like Kevin!"

Wimmer made his Stoke debut in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, while also appearing in Saturday's 2-1 defeat away at Newcastle.

Son was speaking ahead of Tottenham's League Cup tie against Championship side Barnsley. The South Korean striker said that the competition provides a good opportunity for the club.

The 25-year old said: "I can see in their faces how hungry the players are. Everyone’s ready for the League Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup when it starts."

Tottenham lifted the League Cup in 2008 in the first final at the new Wembley. They have since reached the final twice losing to Manchester United in 2009 and Chelsea in 2015.

The fixture will be Tottenham's third game in their temporary home in a week.

Having beaten Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Spurs were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea on Saturday.