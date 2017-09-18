Swansea Defender Alfie Mawson Backs On-Loan Midfielder Renato Sanches to Become 'Star Player'

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson has backed on-loan Renato Sanches to become a "star player" for the club this season.

The Portuguese international has arrived at the Liberty Stadium with a big reputation, following his €35m move to Bayern Munich last summer.

And after his first two games in a Swansea shirt, Mawson has backed Sanches to excel once he regains his match fitness.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"He is a quality player, and in training he is so encouraging," Mawson said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"The gaffer said last week he is going to take time to adapt, and he hasn't played a lot of football lately, so he needs to get that fitness back and when he does he will be a star player and it will be a joy to play with him.

Renato Sanches completed 5 take-ons during his time on the pitch; more than the entire Spurs team combined.



Played his way out of trouble. pic.twitter.com/rqnYbpzU3N — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 16, 2017

"He did well (against Tottenham). Obviously, it is a tough test to come away to Tottenham, and he had a good performance."

Swansea were dogged and resilient as they held Spurs to a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Saturday, and Mawson has admitted that it was a much-needed display after the defeat against Newcastle that preceded it.

"We didn't do enough last week, and we knew it would be a tough game, but we seem to come away to the big grounds, like we did season, and prove that we are a good side," he said.

And Swans boss Paul Clement added: "Good defending has to be applauded. You go to Italy and they applaud it. We are showing that on our day we are difficult to beat."