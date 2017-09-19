Atletico Madrid Smash Their Matchday Profit Margin Record in Opening Match at New Stadium

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid topped their profit margin record for a matchday during Saturday’s clash against Malaga at the recently completed Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Colchoneros’ talisman Antoine Griezmann scored the decisive goal as Atletico moved to 5th in the league with four games played.

Saturday's opening game at the Wanda Metropolitano tripled #Atletico's record turnover on a matchday https://t.co/ar0zllYdwg pic.twitter.com/D3BB1rOqau — footballespana (@footballespana_) September 19, 2017

However, Atleti’s hierarchy will have had twice as much to celebrate, with signs that the club’s reported €240m outlay on the 67,000 seater stadium could prove a savvy bit of business long-term, as reported by Marca via Football Espana.

Atleti are believed to have recorded a profit of €200k on Saturday, more than trebling the club’s previous best.





The previous record was reached in April as part of the club's children's day at the old Calderon.

A large number of club shirts, and training gear, as well as various merchandise, including t-shirts matchday posters celebrating ‘Wanda’s’ first game were sold out at the club shop ensuring that the club celebrated an exciting increase in revenues.