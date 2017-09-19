Frank de Boer Candidly Trolls Himself on Instagram Following His Sacking From Crystal Palace

After lasting just 78 days at the helm of Crystal Palace, Frank de Boer's sense of humour could well have become, sour, twisted and bitter since his sacking from the south Londoners, although it appears that he is in-fact in good spirits, and even resorted to trolling himself on Instagram to some legendary effect.

His daughter Jackie de Boer is off to university at Cambridge, and in the hope that she'll indeed manage to stay put in her new surroundings, the former Ajax, Barcelona and Rangers defender opted to include the hashtag '#longerthanherdaddy' amongst the usually typical messages of confidence and jubilation. Good sport, Frank.

Good luck Jackie de Boer at Cambridge. Very proud of you 💪🏻. Studying English for 6 months. We gonna miss you 😘 #longerthanherdaddy😬#proud A post shared by Frank de Boer (@frank150570) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

Within four games at the Eagles, de Boer's men failed to notch a single goal in their floundering losing streak at the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.

But, with all positivity restored, perhaps his daughter will hit the ground running in higher education in order to gain full marks in her exams - just try not to completely follow 'daddy's' example too much, Jackie.

Palace's domestic woes have thus continued, however, even with former Fulham, Liverpool and England boss Roy Hodgson taking the reins at Selhurst Park with the view to steadying a seemingly sinking ship.

Losing 1-0 at home against Southampton on Saturday, 'Woy' will be hoping to break the club's duck in front of goal in the coming weeks and to avoid being left red faced once more after his somewhat dismal Three Lions career.