Soccer

Gary Neville Trolls Ex-Man Utd Teammate Rio Ferdinand After He Launches Boxing Career

an hour ago

Manchester United legend Gary Neville had the perfect 'banter' response to news that his former Old Trafford teammate Rio Ferdinand is set to embark upon a professional boxing adventure.

Having retired from football in 2014, Ferdinand announced his move into the boxing ring this week with the social media tag #DefenderToContender.

It brought plenty of response from the football world, but one comment in particular from Neville stands out after he jokingly questioned Ferdinand's 'hard man' credentials.

The ex-United skipper cheekily suggested Nemanja Vidic did all Ferdinand's dirty work at Old Trafford, and wondered if the same might apply to boxing as well.

"When you're boxing does Vidic come in and take the punches whilst you cover round the back with me?" Neville tweeted on Tuesday morning.

