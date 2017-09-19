Soccer

Real Madrid Confirm Theo Hernandez Suffered Dislocated Shoulder Against Real Sociedad

36 minutes ago

Real Madrid have confirmed that young left-back Theo Hernandez suffered a partial dislocation of his shoulder in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Real Sociedad.

In a rare opportunity to stake a claim at left-back, due to Marcelo's suspension, Hernandez played 90 minutes at the Anoeta but complained about shoulder pain afterwards. 

It has now been confirmed by the club, via Marca, that the 19-year-old has suffered a partial dislocation of his right shoulder. It is undetermined just how long Hernandez will be out for, but his recovery will 'continue to be assessed' by the club.

The impact of the injury on the Real Madrid squad will be lessened by the return of Marcelo from his suspension but will come as a blow for Hernandez who put in an impressive performance against Real Sociedad. 

The young Frenchman completed 100% of his tackles and was a threat in attack with three crosses and two chances created. It was a glimpse of Hernandez's form on loan at Alaves last season, which earned the teenager a big move to the Santiago Bernabeu from city rivals Atletico.

It's not all been bad news for Hernandez, as it was revealed that the 19-year-old is on the shortlist to win the 2017 Golden Boy award, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The award rewards the best player under the age of 21 and has previously been won by the likes of Paul Pogba, Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi. The winner will be announced in October. 

