Soccer

Manchester United Fan Chant for Lukaku Flagged as Offensive, Racist

1:39 | Soccer
English Premier League: Will Lukaku, Matic Make the Difference for Manchester United?
Tuesday September 19th, 2017

Kick It Out have asked Manchester United to help stamp out a chant that has been made about Romelu Lukaku that could be perceived as racist.

Football's main anti-discrimination campaign group believe that it is 'offensive' and 'helps to reinforce racial stereotypes.'

The chant in question, sang to the tune of the Stone Roses' Made of Stone, relates to the size of the striker's penis, and footage leaked of fans signing it against Basel last week in the Champions League and it has been claimed it was repeated again against Everton at the weekend.

Scott Patterson, author of the Republik of Mancunia blog and in attendance at Old Trafford on Sunday, wrote as quoted by the Telegraph: "I was embarrassed to hear that song and want us to be better than that. It’s a cheap and insulting stereotype that has no place in this day and age."

It is thought that Kick It Out have contacted United in a bid to try and filter out the chant from matchdays, and the group will be hoping to see some kind of activism on the matter within the coming days.

It is not known whether Lukaku himself is aware of the chants, but it certainly doesn't seem like he is playing through any known distractions of late - since his £90m summer move from Everton, he has hit five goals in his first five Premier League matches.

