Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich: James Rodriguez Scores First Bayern Goal in Comfortable Victory

Tonight saw a huge Bundesliga game take place, as two of it's biggest teams Schalke and Bayern Munich went face-to-face at the Veltins-Arena.

Both teams have started the season relatively well, with both having picked up 9 points from their opening four games, with the winner of this fixture knowing it would give them an early position at the top of the table.

Bayern came into the game as favourites and lived up to that billing by starting on the front foot. Sebastian Rudy had a fierce shot saved in the 8th minute, by Ralf Fahrmann from 30 yards out, with the Schalke keeper forced to make a fine save high to his left to palm the ball away. Schalke failed to clear properly and were lucky to see a drilled Robert Lewandowski cross missed by everyone in the box.

Despite the early pressure the home side had started the game relatively well, as they enjoyed there fair share of possession, despite looking shaky at the back. Schalke thought their good start had paid off when a counter attack chance led to Burgstaller striking the ball into the bottom corner after Ulreich had denied Harit, only to see the goal chalked off for offside.

The home side's frustration was only exaggerated moments after as the referee, following consultation with his video assistant technology, awarded Bayern a penalty for handball against Naldo in the 25th minute, with the player deemed to have his hand in an unnatural position as he slid in to block a shot. Despite the controversial decision, Robert Lewandowski stepped up to confidently put the away side 1-0 up on the night.

Bayern, now full of confidence, then doubled their lead just five minutes later as Tolisso picked out a completely unmarked James Rodriguez at the back post with a fine pass, who calmly slotted past the outstretched Schalke keeper to score his first Bayern goal.

Schalke had a few bright chances in the first half, but Bayern controlled the later stages of the opening 45 minutes to lead comfortably at the break.

OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich confirm that Manuel Neuer will be out until January with a fractured metatarsal pic.twitter.com/shDi46BhUa — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 19, 2017

The second half began in the same fashion as the first ended, with Bayern on the front foot James Rodriguez whipped in a swinging left footed cross towards the near post, only for Muller's header to narrowly miss the target, as it ricocheted off the post.

However minutes later Schalke threatened to get themselves back in the game. First they went close when Caligiuri went on a surging run in-field from the right-hand touchline, before having a crack at goal from 20 yards out which hit the side netting. Goretzka then went on a driving run himself, but his effort swept across the face of goal and out of play.

The first of many? 🤔



James Rodriguez points to the sky after scoring his first goal for Bayern Munich. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kK2EW5LOlS — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 19, 2017

The home side then had their best opportunity of the match only to see their golden opportunity go begging. On the 66th minute Schalke's Burgstaller was played clean through on goal, however the striker's shot lacked any real venom, allowing Ulreich to make a good stop with his out-stretched leg.

Despite Schalke's period of good chances the German champions wrapped things up in the 75th minute when Vidal struck home a first-time volley past Fahrmann from 10 yards out., following a brilliant run and delicate chip across the box from the thorn in Schalke's side, James Rodriquez.

The game ended with the match opening up as Schalke tried for a consolation goal, however both sides were unable to convert a flurry of half chances. In the end Bayern deserved the win, however the scoreline on the night was slightly flattering for Carlo Ancelotti's side.