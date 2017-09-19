West Ham Set to Be Without Lanzini for Another Month Despite Carabao Cup Comeback Rumour

West Ham United will definitely be without Manuel Lanzini for this week's Carabao Cup tie against Bolton after rumours of a comeback from injury were declared premature.

The Argentinean playmaker started the season injured and has only been on the pitch for 45 minutes so far. After making an initial comeback against Newcastle on 26th August, Lanzini has remained sidelined ever since, as he works his way back to full fitness at a gentler pace.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Based on what head medic Gary Lewin told WHUFC.com this week, it will be mid-October before the Hammers are prepared to risk Lanzini again.

"Manuel Lanzini is a bit further away but still on schedule in terms of his rehabilitation from the knee injury that he irritated up at Newcastle last month," Lewin explained.

"He is back on the training pitches and working hard, and we are looking at him being available again after the next international break."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The next international break will take place in the first half of next month, with West Ham's first game afterwards a Premier League away trip to Burnley on 14th October.

Mark Noble is back in contention for the Bolton game this week, though, while manager Slaven Bilic has declared that he will name a strong side despite facing lower league opposition.

A handful of youngster could make up the matchday squad, but the likes of Cheikhou Kouyate, Javier Hernandez, Joe Hart and Michail Antonio are all set to be involved.

"That game is all that I think about and we want to progress because you never know in a cup competition, with a little bit of luck with the draw and a few good games, you are there," Bilic said.