9-Year-Old Juventus Academy Youngster Dies After Getting Crushed by Falling Goal

Juventus have been rocked by the death of one of their academy youngsters at one of their training camps, per The Sun.

Nine-year-old Tommaso Cerase was training with a group of Juve juniors on Saturday when the tragic incident occurred.

9-Year-Old "Tomasso Cerase" dies of head trauma at soccer practice https://t.co/JAsyzGwBm1 — Queen P (@4Prina) September 19, 2017

According to reports, it was claimed that a goal fell on the young player, ultimately causing his death. Authorities are said to be conducting an investigation.





Tommaso, who lived on the upper side of New York, was rushed to the Roosevelt Hospital as medics frantically tried to save his life, but all of their attempts proved futile, as the boy was later pronounced dead.





His mother, Barbara Riccardi, was said to be present at the time of the accident.

“Today our dearest son Tommaso passed away in an unfortunate accident at his soccer practice,” the family said in a statement read by a close friend outside their home on the weekend.