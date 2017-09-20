Soccer

Mamadou Sakho 'In Contention' for a Starting Spot in Crystal Palace's Side to Face Manchester City

5 minutes ago

Roy Hodgson confirmed that £26m summer signing Mamadou Sakho would be in contention for a spot in the Crystal Palace squad that will travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, according to the Croydon Advertiser.

The French international defender was believed to be out with ligament damage, however, Frank de Boer's successor was happy with Sakho's performance against Huddersfield  and although the former Liverpool man hasn't trained as much as Hodgson would have liked, there could be space for Sakho in the Crystal Palace squad.

"He could do [start at City on Saturday]," Hodsgon said when asked if Sakho would make the trip to Manchester. "Mamadou will certainly be very much in contention to start because he's a quality centre-back.

"Mamadou was excellent considering it was his first game and he hasn't been able to train as much as we would have liked. We were worried about his level of fitness to play 90 minutes but surprised it lasted as long as it did, and he could have lasted longer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"It wasn't him who was desperate to come off or slow down, but as a precaution, we thought we felt he had 70 minutes and did well and must be happy with things. And with Damien [Delaney] on the bench, we had a very safe pair of feet to come in."

Hodgson's side will be traveling to the Etihad just days after Manchester City visit the Hawthorns to face West Brom in the Carabao Cup. Having dropped just two points this season, Pep Guardiola's team are one of the favourites to win the Premier League title.

