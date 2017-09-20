Carlos Tevez has been blasted by the chairman of Shanghai Shenhua over his weight issues and lack of consistently good form.

The Argentina international only moved to the Chinese Super League at the turn of the year, but has been slammed by Shenhua's new boss and its fanbase for being overweight and failing to find his best performances for the club.

Shenhua's chairman - Wu Xiaohui - has now waded into the debate (via the Daily Mirror) to offer his own verdict on how terrible Tevez has done during his eight-month stint in the Far East, and it makes for brutal reading.

He stated: "Our intention was to bring in an influential star player with high quality, and we all think Tevez could fit the bill.

"However, due to a lack of winter training and match fitness, he didn't meet our expectations."

Shenhua prised Tevez away from boyhood club Boca Juniors in January with the lure of an astronomical £650,000-a-week contract, despite the former West Ham and Manchester United forward stating that he wanted to retire with the South American side.

However, his time in China has been beset with injuries, being overweight and only notching three goals in 15 appearances.

Wu's comments followed those made by the club's new manager Wu Jingui, who replaced Gus Poyet at the helm recently, and explained why Tevez and fellow star Freddy Guarin would not be getting picked while they were out of form and fitness.

He had said: "He is overweight, along with [Fredy] Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well.

"If you are unable do your utmost to play, there's no point in picking you. I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation."

Tevez has bagged just one goal in the past three months for Shenhua, and has played only 83 minutes' worth of first-team football in the past seven matches.