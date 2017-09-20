Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

If you’re a soccer fan of any kind, you may have noticed that English teams are playing in the Carabao Cup.

Then, you may have wondered...what is the Carabao Cup? (It’s just the new name for the League Cup.)

And then, you may also have thought to yourself...what is Carabao?

Well, here we are.

Carabao is an energy drink that originated in Thailand. According to Wikipedia, it’s Thailand’s second-most popular energy drink. It’s the primary jersey sponsor of Championship club Reading, and it’s the training kit sponsor of Chelsea, and now it’s the sponsor of the League Cup for the next three seasons.

I do not know how it tastes.