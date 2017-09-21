Athletic Bilbao Offer Positive Update on Defender Yeray Alvarez Following Cancer Treatment
Athletic Bilbao have offered a positive update on the progress of 22-year-old defender Yeray Alvarez after a course of chemotherapy to battle testicular cancer.
Alvarez was first diagnosed midway through last season and underwent surgery in late December, returning to action a La Liga clash with Barcelona at the start of February.
But further tests in June showed cancerous abnormalities, forcing the Basque-native to withdraw from Spain's squad at the summer's Under-21 European Championship.
But following his latest treatment, Alvarez appears to be doing well.
Releasing a short statement on Thursday morning, Athletic explained the scheduled treatment has now reached its conclusion and that Alvarez will be discharged.
His journey back to football then begins, with 'progressive incorporation to the team' planned.
The 2016/17 campaign was Alvarez first for Athletic at first-team level. He has previously played at lower league level for Basconia as a teenager, while he enjoyed two years with Athletic's B team between 20014 and 2016.