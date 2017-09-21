Soccer

Athletic Bilbao Offer Positive Update on Defender Yeray Alvarez Following Cancer Treatment

15 minutes ago

Athletic Bilbao have offered a positive update on the progress of 22-year-old defender Yeray Alvarez after a course of chemotherapy to battle testicular cancer.


Alvarez was first diagnosed midway through last season and underwent surgery in late December, returning to action a La Liga clash with Barcelona at the start of February.

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

But further tests in June showed cancerous abnormalities, forcing the Basque-native to withdraw from Spain's squad at the summer's Under-21 European Championship.

But following his latest treatment, Alvarez appears to be doing well.

Releasing a short statement on Thursday morning, Athletic explained the scheduled treatment has now reached its conclusion and that Alvarez will be discharged.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

His journey back to football then begins, with 'progressive incorporation to the team' planned.

The 2016/17 campaign was Alvarez first for Athletic at first-team level. He has previously played at lower league level for Basconia as a teenager, while he enjoyed two years with Athletic's B team between 20014 and 2016.

