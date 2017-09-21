Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski 'Starts Spanish Lessons' Amid Links to Real Madrid Move

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has sent transfer rumours into overdrive as it has been revealed that the striker is taking Spanish lessons, amid reports he is pushing for a move to Real Madrid in the near future.





29-year-old Lewandowski is said to have grown increasingly frustrated with Bayern's transfer strategy over the summer as it showed a lack of ambition, and he is understood not to be willing to make the same mistake he made at Borussia Dortmund when he stayed a year longer than he had wanted.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The prolific striker has been tracked by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United but he is said to be 'obsessed' with the idea of making a move to Real Madrid, and Sport Bild have claimed Lewandowski is now taking Spanish lessons to help facilitate his dream move.





Although both Lewandowski and Bayern officials have this week looked to rubbish the speculation surrounding his future in the press, it has been reported that the Poland international is desperate for success in the Champions League - a feat he has yet to achieve at Bayern, whilst Madrid are the defending champions.

Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 93 goals in 100 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich.



World class. 💯 pic.twitter.com/D9ehUXu0td — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 16, 2017

With his concern ever increasing that he will not fulfil his European dream with the Bavarian giants, Lewandowski has cast his eye towards the Spanish outfit as the solution for achieving his ambitions before he is past his peak.

Real Madrid are also in desperate need of a goal scorer due to the continual hitches with Karim Benzema, and Lewandowski - who scored 30 goals last term - is seemingly an ideal candidate to lead the line at the Bernabeu.