Chelsea have finally agreed a deal to send wantaway striker Diego Costa back to Atletico Madrid.

The two clubs spent the entire transfer window trying to come up with an agreement that would suit all parties, but hit several impasses. They could not get things over the line before the close of the the window, and this latest development should come as a relief to both the clubs, as well as the fans.

Atletico are still serving a transfer ban, which means that the player won't be able play for them until January; and the deal still hinges on personal terms and a medical.

"Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa," read a statement on the club website.

"The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical."

Atleti released their own statement regarding the agreement.

"Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa," they announced via their website.

"The agreement is pending the formalization of the contract between our club and the Spanish international forward. The English club has authorized Diego Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club.

The clubs have declined to include a mention of the pertinent fees in their announcements, but reports both in England and Spain suggest that the Blues will be in receipt of £58.2m from the Spanish side.