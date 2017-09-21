Although it was against a weaker opposition in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Marcus Rashford again showed why he is one of the hottest properties in Europe with a scintillating display - bagging a brace and setting up another in a stellar night of football.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Red Devils star Phil Neville revealed his belief that the English international on his day could match the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele; two seriously talented individuals who went for big money in the summer.

"Everybody praises Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe but nobody talks about Rashford in this country," said Neville after the game.

"Rashford is in the same bracket as those two - £100m-£150m players - he is every bit as good as those two and can be in the future because he is improving every season."

The former Everton midfielder is right in thinking he has the same sort of talent, with the pacey striker showing over the past couple of years across all competitions that he has the pedigree and determination to make it to the top of world football.

Marcus Rashford has been involved in a goal once every 61.6 minutes for Man Utd this season.



5 goals ⚽️

2 assists 🅰️



Superb display.

However, Neville believes that after the initial introduction by Louis van Gaal, he has developed into a lethal talent, who will only improve further under Jose Mourinho, while stating he can play 'anywhere' on the pitch.

"He broke in under Louis van Gaal and set the world on fire, in his second season under Jose Mourinho everyone thought he wouldn't play but he did in all the big games, " added the ex-Manchester United man. "Now he is adding goals to his game and he can be absolutely world class.

"Because he's English we just say 'he plays on the left wing, he's OK'. He is up there with Dembele and Mbappe, who also play on either wing. People say you have to play Rashford as a centre-forward but you can play him anywhere because he is good enough."

If he continues along the same trajectory, he could be a world beater at Old Trafford and for England at international level, as long as he gets the game time to showcase his obvious ability.