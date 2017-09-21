Soccer

Phil Neville: Marcus Rashford Is on Par With Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe

0:57 | Soccer
Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?
an hour ago

Although it was against a weaker opposition in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Marcus Rashford again showed why he is one of the hottest properties in Europe with a scintillating display - bagging a brace and setting up another in a stellar night of football.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Red Devils star Phil Neville revealed his belief that the English international on his day could match the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele; two seriously talented individuals who went for big money in the summer.

"Everybody praises Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe but nobody talks about Rashford in this country," said Neville after the game.

"Rashford is in the same bracket as those two - £100m-£150m players - he is every bit as good as those two and can be in the future because he is improving every season."

The former Everton midfielder is right in thinking he has the same sort of talent, with the pacey striker showing over the past couple of years across all competitions that he has the pedigree and determination to make it to the top of world football.

However, Neville believes that after the initial introduction by Louis van Gaal, he has developed into a lethal talent, who will only improve further under Jose Mourinho, while stating he can play 'anywhere' on the pitch.

"He broke in under Louis van Gaal and set the world on fire, in his second season under Jose Mourinho everyone thought he wouldn't play but he did in all the big games, " added the ex-Manchester United man. "Now he is adding goals to his game and he can be absolutely world class.

"Because he's English we just say 'he plays on the left wing, he's OK'. He is up there with Dembele and Mbappe, who also play on either wing. People say you have to play Rashford as a centre-forward but you can play him anywhere because he is good enough."

If he continues along the same trajectory, he could be a world beater at Old Trafford and for England at international level, as long as he gets the game time to showcase his obvious ability.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters