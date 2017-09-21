Ronald Koeman Confirms Oumar Niasse in Contention to Feature for Everton Against Bournemouth

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Oumar Niasse is in his thoughts to feature against Bournemouth following his first senior goal for Everton on Wednesday.

The striker came in from out of the cold as a substitute in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland and marked his first appearance for 18 months with the Toffees' third goal on the night.

Blues fans have called for the Senegal international to feature more regularly now due to the lack of true goalscorers in Koeman's ranks and, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Dutchman stated that Niasse may be part of his plans for the visit of the Cherries on Saturday.



Is Oumar Niasse now a genuine option for #EFC ?



He is discussed on our liveblog today.https://t.co/RBoDAhKWIG pic.twitter.com/ifKpKlqwaw — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) September 21, 2017

He said: “Yes he was (good) and is (in my thoughts). That doesn’t change from yesterday, he scored a great goal so of course he is in my mind for the weekend. I have 29 players so I have to make tough decisions.

“His attitude was positive. If there wasn’t then he wouldn’t get a chance yesterday.”

The 54-year-old also commented on his side's first win in five matches, and remarked that he hoped a corner had been turned after some terrible results of late.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Koeman continued: “Let’s hope it will be positive. The first step was yesterday and Saturday is really important. With the last results we need a win at home.

“If you compare the results last dseason to now then it is not a big difference but we did have a really good run at home. This season is different. We have already played the qualification for the Europa League and the fixtures were difficult.

“Now we have to show we are confident. Yesterday was the best medicine. Good performances usually bring winning games. Everybody knew the fixtures would be really difficult. I am still confident in the team. Now it’s all about now. We will see."

Happy with the win. Everybody worked hard and the final result was good. Up next: Bournemouth

on Saturday! #Everton #EFC pic.twitter.com/zVHTg5lGu3 — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) September 20, 2017

Koeman, who revealed Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie could be back in first-team action around November from their long-term injuries, added that talk of top four asiprations this season were way too premature given how many new faces he has had to bed into his squad.



He said: “Maybe it was different for everybody because we reached the Europa League group stage, three points against Stoke and one point against City. People thought we had more.

“I know what I like and the way to be successful. It is ridiculous to put a lot of pressure on the team to finish in the top four.

“Everybody signed new players. We signed young players. That needs time. Let’s make the next step. That doesn’t mean we don’t have ambition. If there is one person in football then he is on this table - but I am realistic.”