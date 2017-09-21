Soccer

Sadio Mane Reveals Personal Desire to Apologise to Man City's Ederson Following Brutal Collision

30 minutes ago

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said that he would like to give Manchester City keeper Ederson a one-on-one apology, following his brutal kick to the former Benfica man's face.

Mane is still serving a three-match ban for his actions which, albeit accidental, certainly warranted a straight red. He posted an apology on Facebook thereafter, but admits that he would prefer to issue a personal apology.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Asked if he had spoken to Ederson after the incident, via Goal, the Senegalese said: "No, but I posted something on Facebook. We don't know each other, but I would love to have his number and send him a proper message. I think it is OK now, though.


"Honestly, after this incident, I was not OK. I was thinking about the red card, obviously, but we are human beings and we have to be nice to each other.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"If I could do better to ignore [avoid] the collision, I would do my best to do so. But he also did the same. I can't do anything now.

"I would never do this [intentionally], it is part of football. I could not do anything else, I was going to make contact. I was thinking it was a yellow card."

Mane has already served two matches as a result of the incident, and will be available for selection when the Reds face Newcastle and former manager Rafa Benitez ahead of the international break.

It could prove a timely boost for Jurgen Klopp, who has found victories quite hard to come by this season.

