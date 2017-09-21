Sadio Mane Reveals Personal Desire to Apologise to Man City's Ederson Following Brutal Collision

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said that he would like to give Manchester City keeper Ederson a one-on-one apology, following his brutal kick to the former Benfica man's face.

Mane is still serving a three-match ban for his actions which, albeit accidental, certainly warranted a straight red. He posted an apology on Facebook thereafter, but admits that he would prefer to issue a personal apology.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Asked if he had spoken to Ederson after the incident, via Goal, the Senegalese said: "No, but I posted something on Facebook. We don't know each other, but I would love to have his number and send him a proper message. I think it is OK now, though.





"Honestly, after this incident, I was not OK. I was thinking about the red card, obviously, but we are human beings and we have to be nice to each other.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"If I could do better to ignore [avoid] the collision, I would do my best to do so. But he also did the same. I can't do anything now.

"I would never do this [intentionally], it is part of football. I could not do anything else, I was going to make contact. I was thinking it was a yellow card."

Mane has already served two matches as a result of the incident, and will be available for selection when the Reds face Newcastle and former manager Rafa Benitez ahead of the international break.

It could prove a timely boost for Jurgen Klopp, who has found victories quite hard to come by this season.