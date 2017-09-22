Barcelona Chase Ajax Teenage Sensation & Enter Fight With Liverpool for RB Leipzig Starlet

La Liga giants Barcelona are eyeing up a potential swoop for Ajax teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt, as the youngster looks set to follow in the footsteps of many and depart the Johan Cruijff Arena for bigger and better things, according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The centre-back enjoyed his breakthrough season last time around, becoming the second youngest scorer for the 33-time Eredivisie winners, behind Clarence Seedorf, and also was recognised on international level by becoming the youngest debutant for Holland since Mauk Weber in 1931.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Catalans boss Ernesto Valverde is keen to coax the talented youngster to the Camp Nou from the Lancers to further his development, with the 53-year-old manager focusing his efforts on replacing old faces and planning for the future.

Veteran Javier Mascherano will celebrate his 34th birthday at the end of this season and bench-warmer Thomas Vermaelen has not featured for the La Liga leaders since March last year, with the only game time secured by the Belgium international coming via his home nation and the 31-year-old's loan spell with Italian club Roma last term.

The report also stated that Barca were monitoring Red Bull Leipzig starlet Dayot Upamecano.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

The Spanish giants will however face competition for the 18-year-old centre-back, as it is believed that Premier League outfit Liverpool are also showing interest.





However, the Red Bull Arena chiefs are keen to tie down yet another one of their teenage stars, and a new contract is currently tabled for the Frenchman which will include an £88m release clause.