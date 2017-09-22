Soccer

Newcastle United Legend Invited to Film X-Rated Movie in Colombia With Leading Pornstar

an hour ago

Newcastle United legend Faustino Asprilla has been invited to shoot an X-rated movie with leading Colombian actress.

Asprilla made a name for himself on Tyneside following an outstanding hat-trick he scored against Barcelona at St James Park in 1997. However, according to the Sun, he has since led a controversial lifestyle in his home country and has even released his own brand of flavoured condoms.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Colombian international enjoyed a successful spell with Newcastle after signing from Parma in 1996 - he scored 18 goals in 61 appearances for the Magpies before re-joining Parma in 1998.

Asprilla had a slight wardrobe malfunction when he played a game against Chile in 1993 and since then became a well known sex symbol in his home country - thus giving him the idea for the branded condoms.

Asprilla retired in 2009 and has since lived his life in his home country and journalist turned adult film star Amaranta Hank has called him out on Twitter to ask him to film an X-rated shoot with her - the invitation has caused quite a stir on social media.


The Newcastle United legend is yet to respond to Hank about whether he chooses to accept the offer, we don't know but it's certainly going to give him a lot to think about.

