Romelu Lukaku Asks Man Utd Fans to 'Move on' From Controversial Chant Condemned for Racism

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has kindly asked fans to 'move on' from a controversial chant about him that has been widely condemned for pushing a racial stereotype about penis size.





The chant refers to Lukaku having a '24 inch penis' that goes 'to his toes', with the assumption about large endowment made based on the colour of his skin.

Suggestion: maybe we could sing about Lukaku being a mint footballer instead of racial stereotypes about his dick https://t.co/gpeHa1mwGO — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) September 18, 2017

A statement from Kick It Out earlier this week described the lyrics as 'offensive' and 'discriminatory'.

"The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of showing support for a player."

Many United fans, the majority of which have been white males, have taken to social media to suggest the chant is not racist because it is praising Lukaku rather than deriding him.

"Most black people wouldn't care about this." Ok. Thanks for speaking on behalf of most black people, Mr White Male. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) September 18, 2017

Yet Lukaku himself has now urged supporters to stop, although he is grateful for the sentiment.

"Great backing since I joined Manchester United. Fans have meant well with their songs but let's move on together. Respect each other," the Belgian said.

Romelu: "Great backing since I joined #MUFC. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #RespectEachOther" — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 21, 2017

The world will discover whether Lukaku's plea has been heard when United travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.





Lukaku will hop to add to his tally of seven goals in all competitions, but one player who won't be on the pitch down in Hampshire is close friend Paul Pogba.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Frenchman recently suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out of action for at least four weeks. And to help boost his recovery, Pogba will be give a 10-day holiday at the start of October to coincide with the next international break.

A source told The Sun, "He has another scan soon, but the injury has to settle down first and then a full assessment can be made. He will be allowed to head off on holiday during the international break and then return for a comeback to action."