West Ham vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

an hour ago

West Ham host Tottenham at the London Stadium on Saturday in what is a crucial game for both sides for different reasons.

Slaven Bilic will be desperate for his side to secure a win against Spurs in order to relieve some of the growing pressure upon himself, while Mauricio Pochettino will know his team need a win over the Hammers to keep pace with their top 4 rivals.

Classic Encounter


West Ham 2-3 Tottenham (25/02/2013)

Tottenham went into this London derby knowing a win over the Hammers would take them to third in the league while West Ham were determined to avoid defeat at the hands of their rivals in front of a packed Upton Park. 

Gareth Bale opened the scoring for the away side in the 13th minute before Andy Carroll won and scored a penalty for West Ham to send the two teams in at half time level. Veteran midfielder Joe Cole put the east London club ahead in the 2nd half with a low shot in the 58th minute. 

However, Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson scrambled home a Spurs equaliser to set up an intense final 15 minutes. Just when it looked like the game would fizzle out into a respectable draw for both teams, Gareth Bale conjured up a moment of magic out of nothing and struck a magnificent long range effort into the top corner of West Ham's goal to seal a stunning victory for Spurs. 

Team News

West Ham are clearly lacking the creative spark provided by Manuel Lanzini and the Hammers are set to be without him yet again for Saturday's fixture. James Collins and Pedro Obiang are also major doubts for the contest at the London Stadium. 


Tottenham will continue to be without Danny Rose as the left-back struggles to battle back from an injury that has kept him out for 6 months. Victor Wanyama and Eric Lamela are expected to return in the near future for Mauricio Pochettino's side but it would be a surprise to see either player selected for the battle with West Ham. 

Likely Lineups

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Davies, Eriksen, Son, Alli, Kane


West Ham: Hart, Reid, Cresswell, Fonte, Ogbonna, Zabaleta, Kouyate, Antonio, Noble, Hernandez, Ayew

Prediction

West Ham have made a lacklustre start to the season only achieving 4 points from 5 games and the Hammers will be up against one of the toughest teams they'll face this season in Saturday's contest. 


Tottenham have struggle at Wembley this season but a trip to the London Stadium could be exactly what they need, as the away side Spurs will play with less pressure and more freedom which could be disastrous for a West Ham side that has lacked creativity all season. 

Mauricio Pochettino's side will have too much offensive quality for West Ham to keep off the scoresheet, while the Hammers have struggle for goals in general this season so it's hard to see them getting past one of last season's top three defences. 

Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Tottenham 

