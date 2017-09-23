Soccer

Atletico Madrid Climbs to Second With Convincing Win Over Sevilla

Atletico Madrid climbed to second in La Liga with a convincing win over a previously unbeaten Sevilla side at Wanda Metropolitano.

A tight, competitive first half brought no goals, to the surprise of very few in the stands, although both sides were prevented an opening goal by the woodwork.

But Atletico upped the tempo after half-time, securing an ultimately comfortable victory with goals from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann.

The hosts, fielding a rotated side ahead of their midweek Champions League clash with Chelsea, were quickly in the ascendancy, beginning on the front foot at a boisterous Wanda Metropolitano. 

But the visitors settled into the game, and were almost in front with eleven minutes played when a deflected Pablo Sarabia shot struck the post.

At the other end, Atletico did the same, left-back Filipe Luis unleashing a powerful half-volley that catapulted into the woodwork.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, however, it was largely a combative and hard-fought first-half of few clear chances, between two resolute sides.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Immediately after the break, Atletico were in front, a short back-pass from Steven N'Zonzi pounced on by Carrasco, who rounded Sergio Rico and found the empty net.

The home side had started the second half with significantly more urgency, a greater attacking intent which almost saw Luciano Vietto, racing in behind the Sevilla defence, double the lead.

Atletico's dominance subsided slightly as the game progressed, Diego Simeone's side typically content to maintain their one-goal lead. But the away side could have found themselves level after a chaotic scramble in Jan Oblak's box.

Instead, the hosts added to their lead and all but secured the victory, Griezmann drilling his left-footed finish through Sergio Rico's legs having been picked out by Filipe.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Sevilla in response, attempted to force a way back into the game, but they were faced by a red and white wall, and when they breached it, an equally imposing goalkeeper. Oblak was left relatively untroubled, though, such was the solidity of the players in front of him.

This was a typically professional, efficient Altetico victory, one that made it two from two at the club's new stadium and continued their unbeaten start to the new La Liga season.

