Make Soccer Great Again! Donald Trump's Son Signs Up for D.C. United's Under-12s Team

It must be a hard life being one of the sons of United States President Donald Trump given how he, well, polarises so much opinion across the globe.

True, the sheer wealth on offer to you would mean you're looked down upon for basically being given a great head start in life, but you could be the nicest kid in the world and you'd still be associated with someone who has incited plenty of disgust over the past 18 months.

Barron Trump, Donald's 12-year-old son, will be in for a bit of a rough time on the football - sorry, soccer - pitch then after it was revealed that he was part of D.C United's Under-12s team - sorry, roster - recently:

Guys, @travismclark just txted me and this is not a joke: Barron Trump is playing at RFK tomorrow. No, really. Seriously. Not kidding. #DCU pic.twitter.com/RpFBf9INRs — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) September 22, 2017

Reports state that Barron has played four games for his new club so far, and we ima he's either been on, or is about to be, on the end of some particularly tough tackles now that it's out there in the open.

Step aside, US wonderkid Christian Pulisic: there's a new player in town who hopes to make US football - sorry, soccer! - great again.

