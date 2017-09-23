Man Utd Fans Make New Chant to Back Up Initial Lukaku Song as Club Officials Are Left Stupefied

Manchester United fans are refusing to back down over their new chant for Romelu Lukaku.

The forward joined the Red Devils from Everton in the summer, and is off to a blazing start, having registered six goals in six Premier League appearances.

He is certainly deserving of his own chant from the fans, yet the player, as well as the club, do not appreciate the jingle.

Lukaku has asked fans to cease from singing it, as it's basically about his manhood. However, the away support at Southampton on Saturday proved rather recalcitrant, refusing to meet the forward's wishes.

According to Goal journalist Kris Voakes, United supporters kept belting out the song during Saturday's away win, but following it up with: "We're Man Utd, we'll sing what we want."

Practically the entire #MUFC end sing THAT Lukaku song, followed by "We're Man Utd, we'll sing what we want." — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) September 23, 2017

Chelsea new boy Alvaro Morata was faced with a similar situation with Blues fans, who made up a chant for him, but inclusive of a derogatory line regarding Tottenham.

The Stamford Bridge faithful binned said chant and come up with a new one at the club's behest. But it seems like United fans will need a bit more time.