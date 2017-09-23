Soccer

PHOTO: Wayne Rooney Left Absolutely Bloodied After Challenge From Simon Francis During Everton Win

22 minutes ago

Everton forward Wayne Rooney suffered a horrific eye injury playing against Bournemouth on Saturday after coming into contact with Simon Francis' elbow.

The former England captain went over after the blow, and blood immediately began streaming down from his left eye, leaving him in need of some lengthy treatment from his team's medical staff.

Everton went down 1-0 after Josh King's second-half goal, but Oumar Niasse popped up with a late brace to steal all three points for the Toffees.

Despite the severity of Rooney's injury, the match referee gave no foul. And Graham Poll quite agrees, as he didn't believe Francis deserved to be sent off.

"It’s not deliberate, he said to BT Sport.

"Because if a player wants to do someone with an arm, they tend to clench their fist to give it power."

