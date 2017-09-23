Soccer

Ronald Koeman Looks to Bring in Sporting Lisbon Striker in January as Romelu Lukaku Replacement

16 minutes ago

After a hefty venture in the transfer market saw Everton bring 13 new players to Goodison Park, Ronald Koeman is still looking for a determined striker to help Everton this season after Romelu Lukaku's departure to Manchester United.

The Sun reports that the Toffees are looking to bring in an in-form Seydou Doumbia from Sporting CP in January, with the Ivorian forward rated at £55m.  

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

After re-purchasing Wayne Rooney from Manchester United and buying Barcelona academy product Sandro Ramirez from Malaga, Everton thought they had their striking force sorted for the new Premier League season.

However, the former England captain has only managed to bag two goals in his return to Goodison Park whilst the young Spaniard has had a difficult start to the Premier League.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Doumbia has proven experience playing with teams such as CSKA Moscow, Newcastle United, Basel, Roma and now Lisbon.

With titles at both Moscow and Basel, Sporting snapped the 29-year-old up quickly from Roma for a small fee of £3m. 

Now the Portuguese side rate the Ivorian at a whopping £55m as they try to challenge Benfica and Porto for the Primeira Liga title. 

Koeman's side currently sit in the bottom three of the Premier League table and will need to make a drastic improvement if they want to continue challenging for the top half of the table.

