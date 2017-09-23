VIDEO: Steve Sidwell Reveals Hilarious Training Moment Under Felix Magath at Fulham

Former Fulham midfielder Steve Sidwell revealed an amazing to story to 5Live Sport about his old manager at Craven Cottage, Felix Magath.

Sidwell revealed that Magath, on a day off, got the players to stand still for nearly an hour to reflect on their poor performance in their last game.

"There was an away game where we played poorly and we got off the bus and he said, 'Right I want everyone in tomorrow at eight o'clock and we are going to train'. We were due a day off but we are going to be in for training," Sidwell claimed.

"You didn't want to run around yesterday, you're not running around today"



Felix Magath made the #FFC squad stand still for 40 minutes! pic.twitter.com/j90l5gBKNS — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) September 23, 2017

"So we got in and went outside, there were no balls coming out with us so we were all thinking, 'Right OK,' so he's just gone, 'Right the formation yesterday, can you get in your positions.'





"So we got out on the pitch, the goalkeeper, back four, midfield four and two strikers stood there and he said, 'Right you didn't want to run around yesterday, we are not going to run around today' and he just blew the whistle and said everyone just stand still and we just had to stand still.

"It was a cold day too, and there were a couple of lads with gloves on, they were off straight away, there were leaves blowing across the pitch, you couldn't make eye contact with anyone you had to just stand there and we were there for about 40 minutes just standing there. And he would just walk around, then stop, and walk around to the other side of the pitch and stop."