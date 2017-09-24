Soccer

14-Year-Old Dubbed 'N'Golo Kante's Little Brother' Sparks Interest From Chelsea & Other PL Clubs

an hour ago

N'Golo Kante has certainly impressed in the past couple of years as a midfielder, winning back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs. 

French news outlet Le Parisien report on 14-year-old SM Caen striker Elye Wahi, who they call Kante's "Little Brother" because of the similarities in both players' upbringing. 

Image by S M Sattar

The paper further reports that a host of Premier League clubs are interested in the player with Chelsea in the lead to his signature. 

In contrast to Kante defensive play, Wahi made heads turn last season with his tremendous 89 goals that saw him sign for Caen in May 2016. 

The reason why both players are compared with each other is due to the fact that both of them have shared similar upbringings.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kante and Wahi both hail from the Paris suburb of Courcouronnes and started their football careers at local amateur club JS Suresnes. 

After scoring a goal for Caen's U17 side in a defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, Wahi let reporters know how determined he is.

“It was tough today, I had an injured calf. I can still do better," the 14-year-old explained. “Scoring is an obsession with me!”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The current U17's coach of JS Suresnes, Piotr Wojtyna, explained Wahi needs to develop when reporters asked whether to compare him with Kante.

“Elye is a phenomenon in relation to his age. He is able to make a difference at any time with the ball. N'Golo Kante was an enormous man with great intelligence.

“Elye is a rough diamond that must progress on the mental side. This kid has a gift, I only hope he will not spoil it because the way is long.”

Europe's elite including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus all want Wahi to be at their academy.

The Frenchman however cannot move to another club abroad until he reaches the age of 16.

