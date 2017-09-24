Soccer

Alan Pardew Believes Tottenham Star Owes His Teammates an Apology

an hour ago

Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew believes Tottenham's summer signing, Serge Aurier, owes both his teammates and his manager an apology after his dismissal against West Ham on Saturday.

Tottenham held a comfortable 3-1 lead before the former PSG right back was expelled following a reckless second yellow card. This gave West Ham a way back into the game, with Kouyate's header making it 3-2, but they failed to complete the comeback, despite a monumental effort in the closing twenty minutes. 

As reported by Sky Sports, Alan Pardew believes Aurier, on his first Premier League game for Spurs, owes his teammates an apology following his impetuous sliding tackle that warranted his second yellow of the game.

“The game is won – West Ham got a goal back – but it’s done and then Aurier gets an awful sending off.

“He owes an apology to the team and an apology to the manager. If I was the manager I wouldn’t be looking at him for three days, he best keep out of my way until Thursday.

“[The second yellow card] is truly unacceptable when you have already been booked. It’s not even in a desperate area of the pitch – it’s not in your final third. I can’t imagine what Mauricio Pochettino thinks of that.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Although Spurs managed to hold on, the extra man spurred the Hammers on to get an equaliser, and were unlucky to come away with a point following their efforts at the end of the game.

Aurier, who established a reputation in France for being somewhat controversial, will be absent for Tottenham's next league fixture; a trip to West Yorkshire where they will face Huddersfield Town.

