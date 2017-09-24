Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will supposedly turn down another offer of a new deal at the Emirates Stadium - because he wants to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid before the German's £42.5m move to London in 2013, and in the past the Portuguese has labelled Ozil 'the best number 10 in the world'.

The 28-year-old has become disillusioned with life at Arsenal of late, and the midfielder has drawn heavy criticism from both fans and pundits for his 'laziness' and his 'disappearing act' in the big games.

Ozil was offered a new contract over the summer, as was Alexis Sanchez, but he has stalled over it just like the Chilean.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

It has only fuelled speculation that Ozil doesn't see his long term future at Arsenal, and that he will leave upon the epxiry of his current contract next summer.

As reported by the Mirror, the former Werder Bremen star is hoping to reunited with Mourinho at Manchester United, which would certainly raise some eyebrows if it materialised.

Ozil has been asking for £250,000 at Arsenal, a weekly wage that would be much more easily attained at Old Trafford, and apparently the feedback has been positive from United's camp over a potential move.