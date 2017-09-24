Conte & Morata Thank Fans for Changing Words to Controversial Chant Following Stoke Win

Having scored a hat-trick against Stoke in a 4-0 win, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and manager Antonio Conte thanked the travelling fans for changing the words in a previously controversial chant involving the Spaniard.

The original chant used an anti-Semitic term, offensive to rivals Tottenham Hotspur - the chant was condemned by the club and Morata himself. Heard in a 2-1 win over Leicester last month, the controversial chant has been replaced with a more light-hearted dig at their rivals.

As reported by ESPN, the new chant goes: "Alvaro, Alvaro, he comes from sunny Spain, he's better than Harry Kane."





Morata also took to social media to thank the fans for the new chant - sensational on Saturday, the £58m signing has been one of the signings of the summer. Given the Chelsea striker's scoring record so far, the plaudits aren't just coming from the fans but the manager also.





In his post-match press conference, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said: "It was a good change and I am pleased with the new chant. Our fans were fantastic, they pushed us a lot. In this stadium who push a lot [for Stoke], I want to thank our fans as they helped the team a lot today.

Thank you so much for the new song!! You are the best!! #GOBLUES #CFC 🔵🔵 — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) September 23, 2017

"Alvaro played very well and he scored three goals," Conte said. "For a striker that is very important. Don't forget that against Nottingham Forest the same happened with Batshuayi. It means we create chances for our striker to take. I am pleased with his performance and the performance of the team.

"Today we started very well and then we were very good to suffer. It was important to not lose our composure, to always stay in the game and in the second half we scored two goals and we created many chances to improve the final result. The final result was 4-0 but it was a difficult game."

Having scored six goals in as many games, Morata has hit the ground running and days after the departure of Diego Costa, fans won't be missing the wantaway striker anytime soon.

Having scored 20 Premier League goals last season, there aren't many strikers that can replicate the scoring form of Costa - but Morata has certainly taken Chelsea to another level and at this rate, he is set to surpass his predecessors scoring achievements.