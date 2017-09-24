Soccer

Conte & Morata Thank Fans for Changing Words to Controversial Chant Following Stoke Win

43 minutes ago

Having scored a hat-trick against Stoke in a 4-0 win, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and manager Antonio Conte thanked the travelling fans for changing the words in a previously controversial chant involving the Spaniard. 

The original chant used an anti-Semitic term, offensive to rivals Tottenham Hotspur - the chant was condemned by the club and Morata himself. Heard in a 2-1 win over Leicester last month, the controversial chant has been replaced with a more light-hearted dig at their rivals. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

As reported by ESPN, the new chant goes: "Alvaro, Alvaro, he comes from sunny Spain, he's better than Harry Kane." 


Morata also took to social media to thank the fans for the new chant - sensational on Saturday, the £58m signing has been one of the signings of the summer. Given the Chelsea striker's scoring record so far, the plaudits aren't just coming from the fans but the manager also.


In his post-match press conference, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said: "It was a good change and I am pleased with the new chant. Our fans were fantastic, they pushed us a lot. In this stadium who push a lot [for Stoke], I want to thank our fans as they helped the team a lot today.

"Alvaro played very well and he scored three goals," Conte said. "For a striker that is very important. Don't forget that against Nottingham Forest the same happened with Batshuayi. It means we create chances for our striker to take. I am pleased with his performance and the performance of the team.

"Today we started very well and then we were very good to suffer. It was important to not lose our composure, to always stay in the game and in the second half we scored two goals and we created many chances to improve the final result. The final result was 4-0 but it was a difficult game."

Having scored six goals in as many games, Morata has hit the ground running and days after the departure of Diego Costa, fans won't be missing the wantaway striker anytime soon. 

Having scored 20 Premier League goals last season, there aren't many strikers that can replicate the scoring form of Costa - but Morata has certainly taken Chelsea to another level and at this rate, he is set to surpass his predecessors scoring achievements. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters