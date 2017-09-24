Soccer

Liverpool & Chelsea Target Close to Signing Contract Extension With Release Clause at Napoli

an hour ago

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is close to signing a new deal with Napoli, which would come as a blow to Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Algerian international was on the scoresheet for the Partenopei against SPAL, and the club's hierarchy have been keen to tie him down to a longer contract.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Calciomercato say their sources have informed them that an agreement between club and player is 'close', and barring any hiccups, he will take his new contract up until 2022.

Ghoulam had been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea during the summer, and it is likely the Blues who will feel more disappointed given their failure to land a left-back - the Reds signed Andy Robertson in the end and have less need now.

Ghoulam is one of Serie A's best left-backs, and is known for his attack-minded play style and effective crossing ability.

Napoli are wanting to include a €30m release clause in his new deal, but his agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to have that lowered to €18m.

Ghoulam and his teammates host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday, and confidence will be sky high going into the game - they are currently top of the pile with six wins out of six in Serie A having scored 22 goals.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters