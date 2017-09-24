Liverpool & Chelsea Target Close to Signing Contract Extension With Release Clause at Napoli

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is close to signing a new deal with Napoli, which would come as a blow to Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Algerian international was on the scoresheet for the Partenopei against SPAL, and the club's hierarchy have been keen to tie him down to a longer contract.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Calciomercato say their sources have informed them that an agreement between club and player is 'close', and barring any hiccups, he will take his new contract up until 2022.

Ghoulam had been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea during the summer, and it is likely the Blues who will feel more disappointed given their failure to land a left-back - the Reds signed Andy Robertson in the end and have less need now.

Faouzi Ghoulam has now recorded 9 league assists since the start of last season; Marcelo (11) is the only defender with more. pic.twitter.com/An2J2gRgXr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 23, 2017

Ghoulam is one of Serie A's best left-backs, and is known for his attack-minded play style and effective crossing ability.

Napoli are wanting to include a €30m release clause in his new deal, but his agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to have that lowered to €18m.

Ghoulam and his teammates host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday, and confidence will be sky high going into the game - they are currently top of the pile with six wins out of six in Serie A having scored 22 goals.

