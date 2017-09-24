PHOTO: John Stones Has Absolute Nightmare on Instagram Following Bizarre Gary Cahill Mix-Up

Manchester City ran out with another comfortable victory in the Premier League yesterday, after dispatching Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad.

As is now the norm, players posted their thanks to fans on social media after the game, however John Stones' media team had an absolute nightmare yesterday:

Whoever runs John Stones' Instagram account has had an absolute nightmare 😂 pic.twitter.com/6eyrfEP2Ik — betclever (@bet_clever) September 23, 2017

As you can see Stones seemingly posted onto his Instagram page to celebrate Chelsea's 0-4 win at Stoke, while also congratulating Alvaro Morata.

The post seems incredibly inappropriate from Stones, seeing as he's happily congratulating a direct Premier League title rival. However the post was swiftly deleted, with Stone's media team seemingly realising the error of their ways.

According to the Mirror, it seems as though Stones and Gary Cahill are managed by the same people, with their shared media team making a mistake and posting to Stones Instagram account rather than Cahill's.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The post hasn't yet appeared on the correct account, however with most of the respective fan bases aware of the initial mistake, it would be a very bold move to now post to Cahill's page.

Manchester City swept Crystal Palace aside yesterday, as goals from Sane, Aguero, Delph and two from Sterling helped them to an easy 5-0 victory, which would have certainly merited an appropriate social media congratulations from Stones.

Cahill will also certainly be happy with Chelsea's performance yesterday as they dispatched Stoke away from home. A goal from Pedro and a hat-trick from Morata, comfortably secured the victory for the Blues and it puts them just three points behind Stones' Manchester City.

However Stones certainly won't be congratulating Cahill's side, should they beat City when the two table-toppers meet in seven days time.