Soccer

Tammy Abraham Believes Swansea 'Are Better' Than Their Current Form Suggests

0:38 | Soccer
This Summer's Transfer Window Has Produced Record-Breaking Fees
Sunday September 24th, 2017

Tammy Abraham believes that recent Premier League results do not show a true reflection of Swansea's capability. 

Swansea so far have only won one out of six games in the league. They once again lost on Saturday in disappointing fashion at home to Watford. The Hornets opened the scoring early on and dominated the first half. Substitute Tammy Abraham managed to equalise for the Welsh side in the second half but the Swans couldn't hang on and Watford scored a late winner.

Speaking to the Official Swansea FC website Abraham said: “It is a disappointing result. We knew at half-time it was not good enough. The gaffer made changes and we came alive in the second half.

“We did well to get back into the game and levelled things up, but we conceded in the last minute which was a big downer for us. We felt we could go on and win the game when we equalised. We went all out to win but lost the ball on the counter attack.

“We know we are better than what we are showing and we need to pick ourselves up. We have more games to put things right. Now we have to go to West Ham and fight for the win.”

Abraham is on loan from Chelsea and the 19-year-old has so far scored two goals in the Premier League.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters